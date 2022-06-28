On Monday, an elephant which had fallen into a ditch and was desperately trying to get out, was rescued in Hulu village of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

Local officials received applause for their efforts when a clip of the intense rescue operation surfaced online.

The video shared by news agency ANI news showed the elephant, in the deep ditch, struggling.

See more #WATCH Local administration with the help of an excavator machine yesterday rescued an elephant after it fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/4uzdY31KaR — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Netizens were also quick to praise the rescue operation.

An excavator was used to help the mammal climb up. It also seemed that the ditch was widened to help the animal get out.

The video shows the pachyderm trying hard to get out of the ditch and once it reached the top, locals used fire torches to scare the mammal away to safety.

After being rescued, the animal escaped and walked through the fields without causing any harm or havoc.

