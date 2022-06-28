Elmau (Germany): Underlining that rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all countries amid global tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday suggested that for ensuring food security the focus should be on fertilisers’ availability, structured system for use of Indian agricultural talent, nutritious alternatives like millets and natural farming.

In an apparent reference to the Ukraine crisis, Modi noted that the G7 and those invited at its summit were meeting amid an atmosphere of global tension and asserted that India has always been in favour of peace.

“Even in the present situation, we have constantly urged for the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The impact of this geopolitical tension is not just limited to Europe. The rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries,” he said in his remarks at the session on Stronger Together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality’ at the G7 Summit here.

The energy and security of developing countries is particularly at risk, he asserted.

In this challenging time, India has supplied food grains to many countries in need, Modi said.

“We have dispatched about 35,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few months. And even after the heavy earthquake there, India was the first country to deliver relief materials. We are also helping our neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security,” the prime minister pointed out.

Putting forward his suggestions on the subject of global food security, Modi said the focus should be on the availability of fertilizers, and keeping the value chains of fertilizers smooth at a global scale.

“We are trying to increase the production of fertilizers in India and seek cooperation from G7-countries in this regard,” he said.

Noting that India has immense agricultural manpower compared to the countries of the G7, he said Indian agricultural skills have helped give new life to traditional agricultural products like cheese and olive in some of the countries of the G7.

“Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talent in its member countries? With the help of traditional talent of India’s farmers, food security will be ensured to G7 countries,” Modi said.

Pointing out that next year, the world is celebrating the International Year of Millets, the prime minister said that on this occasion, we should run a campaign to promote a nutritious alternative like millets.

Millets can make a valuable contribution to ensuring food security in the world, he asserted.

“Finally, I would like to draw the attention of all of you to the ‘natural farming’ revolution taking place in India. Your experts can study this experiment. We have shared a non-paper on this subject with all of you,” he said.

Speaking on gender equality, Modi said India’s approach is moving from ‘women’s development’ to ‘women-led development’.

More than 6 million Indian women frontline workers kept our citizens safe during the Covid pandemic, he said.

“Our women scientists made a big contribution in developing vaccines and test kits in India,” Modi said.

More than one million female volunteers in India are active in providing rural health, whom we call ‘ASHA workers’, he said, noting that just last month, the World Health Organisation honoured these Indian ASHA workers with its ‘2022 Global Leaders Award’.

“If all the elected leaders in India from local government to national government are counted, more than half of them are women, and the total number will be in millions. This shows that Indian women are fully involved in real decision-making today,” he said.

“Next year, India is going to chair the G20. We will maintain close dialogue with G7-countries on other issues, including post-COVID recovery, under the G20 platform,” Modi said.

Earlier, in his remarks at the session on ‘Investing in a better Future: Climate, Energy, Health’ at the G7 Summit here, Modi asserted that India’s dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance.

He also expressed hope that rich countries of G-7 will support India’s efforts in combating climate change and invited them to tap the huge market for clean energy technologies emerging in the country.

Before the start of the summit, Prime Minister Modi shook hands with US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the leaders assembled for a group photo.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The European Union is a ‘non-enumerated member’.

The German Presidency has invited Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Bavaria.

Modi is attending the G7 summit at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

