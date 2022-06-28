Communal tension gripped Udaipur in Rajasthan following the murder of a tailor in broad daylight. Shops were shut, the police on alert to avert any untoward situation, even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed for peace.

Calling the situation “painful” and “shameful”, the CM said a situation of animosity has been created.

The murder is apparently linked to a series of inflammatory social media posts from two communities. The tailor is an accused in the case and was even questioned by the police, NDTV has reported.

According to initial reports, the murderers filmed the incident. The tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Lal had allegedly put up a WhatsApp status few days back in support of Sharma, whose remarks led to violent protests in various parts of the country earlier this month, drawing condemnation from several countries.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media.

Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, informed FinancialExpress.com that the tailor was murdered over an exchange of social media posts over Nupur Sharma’s remarks between two communities.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assured of stringent action against the accused. He also urged people not to share the video of the killing.

See more उदयपुर में युवक की जघन्य हत्या की भर्त्सना करता हूं। इस घटना में शामिल सभी अपराधियों कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी एवं पुलिस अपराध की पूरी तह तक जाएगी। मैं सभी पक्षों से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। ऐसे जघन्य अपराध में लिप्त हर व्यक्ति को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाई जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

“I condemn the heinous murder of youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the root of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime,” Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

“I appeal to everyone not to try to disturb the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. By sharing the video, the criminal’s purpose of spreading hatred in the society will be successful,” he added.

