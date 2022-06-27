When it comes to Twitter, Anand Mahindra’s feed is a full of fascinating and enthralling posts.

In his latest Monday motivation post, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared a picture of a girl sitting in the wilderness, studying her books.

This picture was initially shared by Twitter user Abhishek Dubey. He had captioned the photo saying, “Today I was on a trip in the Staun area of Himachal, I was surprised to see this little girl sitting all alone studying writing notes, I cannot express how amazed I felt seeing the concentration she had in books. Brilliant.”

Today i was on trip in Staun area Himachal, i was surprised to see this little girl sitting all alone studying writing notes, i can not express how amazed i felt seeing the concentration she had in books. Brilliant 👏 @anandmahindra @jairamthakurbjp pic.twitter.com/Gov88yityR — Abhishek Dubey (@iabhishekdubey1) June 25, 2022

Impressed with the photo, Mahindra shared the photo with his followers and wrote, “Beautiful photograph, Abhishek. She is my #MondayMotivation.”

Beautiful photograph, Abhishek.

She is my #MondayMotivation https://t.co/NMViCvaAwO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2022

While most of his followers filled the comment section with great response, there was one user who caught most of the attention.

A user named Vaibhav SD commented and asked Mahindra about his qualification saying, “Sir, may I know your qualification?”.

Sir may I know your qualification? — Vaibhav SD (@vaibhavdasalkar) June 27, 2022

And of course, Mahindra had an epic response.

“Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience,” the industrialist replied.

Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience… https://t.co/azCKBgEacF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2022

