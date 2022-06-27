When it comes to Twitter, Anand Mahindra’s feed is a full of fascinating and enthralling posts.
In his latest Monday motivation post, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared a picture of a girl sitting in the wilderness, studying her books.
This picture was initially shared by Twitter user Abhishek Dubey. He had captioned the photo saying, “Today I was on a trip in the Staun area of Himachal, I was surprised to see this little girl sitting all alone studying writing notes, I cannot express how amazed I felt seeing the concentration she had in books. Brilliant.”
Impressed with the photo, Mahindra shared the photo with his followers and wrote, “Beautiful photograph, Abhishek. She is my #MondayMotivation.”
While most of his followers filled the comment section with great response, there was one user who caught most of the attention.
A user named Vaibhav SD commented and asked Mahindra about his qualification saying, “Sir, may I know your qualification?”.
And of course, Mahindra had an epic response.
“Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience,” the industrialist replied.
