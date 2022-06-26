Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday posted a tweet targetting the rebel MLAs of the party, in which he said that however long they may “hide” in Assam’s Guwahati, they will ultimately have to come to “chowpatty”, a reference to Mumbai.

“How long will you hide in Guwahati, you will have to come to chowpatty,” the Sena MP tweeted in Hindi along with a photo of the state Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal looking into the distance.

See more कब तक छीपोगे गोहातीमे..

आना हि पडेगा.. चौपाटीमे.. pic.twitter.com/tu4HcBySSO — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 26, 2022

Key government establishments, including the Mantralaya (state secretariat), Vidhan Bhavan (legislature complex), Raj Bhavan and the chief minister’s official bungalow ‘Varsha’ are located in the vicinity of the Girgaum beach, which is also known the Girgaum chowpatty, in south Mumbai.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued ‘summons’ to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

The party’s national executive has authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.

