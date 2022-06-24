A video of a railway staff saving a person in the nick of time was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Thursday. In the 24-second CCTV footage, one can see H. Satish Kumar, a railway staff of the Balichak railway station in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, signalling a green flag to a goods train.

As he was turning away from the station, he noticed someone lying on the tracks. Kumar ran towards the man and jumped on the tracks without a second thought. He can be seen pulling the man and carrying him away from the tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

If Kumar had delayed his response even by a few seconds, he and the man he was rescuing would have been hit by the train. It is not clear if the man jumped on the tracks on purpose or fell accidentally.

See more सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग



A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured.

Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery. pic.twitter.com/gcnHCrtXg4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

The Ministry of Railways tweeted the clip saying “सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery.”

This tweet soon got over 19,000 views and thousands of likes in just a few hours.

Many users lauded the bravery of Satish Kumar and appreciated him for his prompt action.

See more Wow that surely calls for recognition and a monetary award 👏👍

Satish Kumar Sir, you are 1 in a million. Thank you 🙏 — Madrasmanaar (@madrasmanaar) June 23, 2022

See more Wow that surely calls for recognition and a monetary award 👏👍

Satish Kumar Sir, you are 1 in a million. Thank you 🙏 — Madrasmanaar (@madrasmanaar) June 23, 2022

See more We all proud of you sir. — Chandresh M.Mehta (@ChandreshMMeht1) June 23, 2022

See more We all proud of you sir. — Chandresh M.Mehta (@ChandreshMMeht1) June 23, 2022

See more We all proud of you sir. — Chandresh M.Mehta (@ChandreshMMeht1) June 23, 2022

A Twitter appreciated the action of the railway staff and user wrote, “Well-done Satish Kumar, Request @AshwiniVaishnaw ji to please Reward him for this act of bravery”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Govt employees likely to get hike in dearness allowance

Trending Stories









