Gangtok: Two Army jawans of the First Battalion Sikkim Scouts of the Indian Army died in a road accident in Dzuluk, East Sikkim on Thursday night.

The two jawans were Lance Naik Manoj Chettri from Yangang in South Sikkim and Naik Subedar Ram Bahadur Subba from Mirik, West Bengal.

The two officers were commuting to bring back the labourers working in the vicinity of the 52 turning in Dzuluk. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to dense fog in the high-altitude region in East Sikkim.

The bodies of the two deceased have been recovered and were brought back to the Army base on Friday. The two we’ll be cremated with full Army honours on Saturday.

