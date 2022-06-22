If you were thinking of ‘touring’ the border areas, we have good news. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the setting up of wayside amenities, which include cafes, at 75 locations in 12 States/Union Territories on different sections of roads with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

A statement issued by the ministry of defence said these aim to provide basic amenities and comfort to the tourists and boost economic activities in border areas, besides generating employment for the local people.

“These wayside amenities will be branded as ‘BRO Cafes’,” it said.

Cafes will now come up at bordering places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Sikkim in the Northeast.

“The BRO has its reach in the remotest border areas, and besides addressing strategic needs, it has been instrumental in socio-economic upliftment of the Northern and Eastern borders. This has resulted in increased tourist influx in these scenic locations, hitherto inaccessible,” it said.

It said to provide conducive and comfortable transit of tourists on these roads located at harsh climatic and geographical conditions, the need to establish multi-utility wayside amenities along with the major tourist circuits in these regions was recognised.

The scheme provides for the development and operation of wayside amenities in a public-private partnership mode with agencies, on a license basis, which will design, build & operate the facility as per guidelines of BRO. Amenities like parking for two and four-wheelers, a food plaza/restaurant, separate restrooms for men, women and differently-abled, first aid facilities/MI Rooms etc. are proposed to be provided. The selection of licensees will be done through a competitive process.

The terms of the agreement will be for 15 years which may be further extended for a period up to five years.

