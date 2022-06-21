Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, is a common health problem that women face. It results from an unhealthy lifestyle, hormonal imbalance or heredity, and if not managed wisely, it can cause issues like abnormal menstrual patterns, stress etc.

The treatment of PCOS is long, demanding and requires a healthy lifestyle.

Doing yoga for it can boost your health and reduce your stress levels by weight loss and help in correcting hormonal imbalances in the most natural and healing ways.

Practicing yoga improves general well being and, at the same time, eases symptoms associated with certain diseases like PCOS.

However, did you know that yoga is a great way to treat PCOS?

Here are some asanas to practice to stay away from stress and helps in treating PCOS.

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

Butterfly pose is an easy and simple PCOS yoga pose. Butterfly The pose offers a good stretch for the inner thighs, groin and knees. It also promote relaxation in your body. Furthermore, it relieves stress and menstrual discomfort.

Bharadvajasana (Bharadvaja’s Twist)

The bharadvaja’s twist yoga pose is a relaxing seated PCOS yoga at home that works with your spine and helps to normalise menstruation problems.

It helps soothe the nervous system, strengthens the core and relax the spine and muscles.

Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

Dhanurasana helps in toning the core, stretching and strengthening the spinal muscles, and improving digestion.

It also stimulates the reproductive organs, relieves menstrual discomfort, and normalises menstrual cycles.

In addition, the lower body gains flexibility and releases tension.

Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

The Padmasana stretches the internal organs and balance hormonal imbalances that are crucial to ease PCOS symptoms.

It helps reduce menstrual discomfort, regulate blood pressure, and calm the mind.

A regular practice of this posture aids in the overall blossoming of the practitioner, just like a lotus and hence the name Padmasana.

Shavasana (Corpse pose)

The corpse pose holds an essential role in yoga. Practicing this posture helps relieve stress and tension and relax the body and mind, which is beneficial for people with polycystic ovary syndrome.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar for PCOS is one of the best exercises at home. This should be practiced early morning on an empty stomach.

It improves improve blood circulation. Repeating the pose every day can help in weight loss, improve lipid profile and regulate the menstrual cycle.

This is also beneficial for digestive health and other systems of the body by applying pressure, massaging, stretching and overall toning up the muscles.

Surya Namaskar should be a part of your daily yoga for irregular periods, PCOS and PCOD.

