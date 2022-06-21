Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 48-year-old man was shot at after he objected to a neighbour’s pet defecating in the sand he purchased for constructing a house here, police said on Tuesday.

Victim Sukrampal is being treated at the hospital and his condition is critical, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to police, Sukrampal had piled up the sand near his under-construction house in Titawi village under Titaei police station limits.

However, his neighbour Ashu’s pet dog had been defecating in this pile of sand and he had raised an objection to it.

This led to a confrontation between the two parties and on Monday evening, Ashu allegedly pumped a bullet into Sukrampal, leaving him critically injured, Station House Officer Mukesh Solanki said.

The accused is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, he added.

Also read | Over 150 Sikhs in Kabul gurudwara counting days to come to India

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









