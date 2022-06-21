Minor's rape: Kerala court sentences 66-year old man to 81 years in jail

Idukki: A fast track court in Kerala on Tuesday sentenced a 66-year-ld man to 81 years of imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in the state’s Idukki district.

Besides the imprisonment, Special Judge (POCSO) T G Varghese also imposed a fine of Rs 2.2 lakh on the convict.

However, as the sentences have to be served by the convict concurrently, he would be serving the highest jail term of 30 years imposed on him for impregnating the girl, Special Public Prosecutor S S Saneesh said.

Saneesh said the ordeal being faced by the child came to light when on being taken to the hospital in October 2020, the doctors found that she was nearly six months pregnant. She was 15 years old then.

The prosecutor further said that the man was convicted based on the victim’s statement and DNA evidence gathered from the terminated foetus which established that the accused was the one who raped the girl.

