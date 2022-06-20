The internet is melting over a recent video of a Great Hornbill couple shared by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan.

The clip shows a male Hornbill passing food and feeding his female partner with the help of his beak, who has sealed herself inside a nest.

The video on Twitter has gathered thousands of views and is melting the hearts of animal lovers and nature enthusiasts.

Parveen Kaswan shared the clip and wrote, “On Father’s Day, let me share a story of this father from the forest. The Great Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside the nest. This he will do for months.”

See more On FathersDay let me share story of this father from #forest. Great #Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside nest. This he will do for months !! pic.twitter.com/2BohxfYcAN — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 19, 2022

With a series of tweets Kaswan added details about the hornbills. Calling them the “Gardner of the forest”, he wrote, “This is a story about hornbills which are a perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest. How ?”

There are 9 species of hornbills found in India, ranging from Great to Grey. “Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple,” he added.

See more They move together and live very long.



When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest.



It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest. pic.twitter.com/bfJ1OLBLko — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 19, 2022

The hornbill couple move together, live very long, and when expecting babies, they go nest hunting.

He added, “It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest.”

After a suitable house is found, the female seals herself inside the nest and stays there for a period of 3-4 months, depending on the species, the IFS officer added.

See more Now time will test them. The lady will stay inside for next 3-4 months (depending upon the species) with just small opening in nest. Looking outside & waiting for husband who will bring the food. Soon she will be with kids. pic.twitter.com/Pqb4GxSpPn — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 19, 2022

“So now the male will roam around the forest. Collect the food, store in their pouch and bring it to the family. As the kids grow, he has to increase the frequency of the trips. This is his daily job, many times a day,” he added.

See more In this process the father or male tries to stay close to the family. For protection. Also during this time he has to feed himself and stay alive. pic.twitter.com/jFnnxmY0KK — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 19, 2022

During the process, the male Hornbill “tries to stay close to the family. For protection. Also during this time, he has to feed himself and stay alive.”

He further added, “Not all fruits are delivered, some simply get dropped on the floor while the exchange takes place. They swallow the fruits as a whole and in this process, the seeds are taken to long distances. If the male doesn’t come or gets poached the family dies waiting inside the nest.”

See more Not all fruits are delivered, some simply get dropped on the floor while the exchange takes place. They swallow the fruits as whole and in this process the seeds are taken to long distances. If male doesn't come or gets poached the family dies waiting inside the nest. pic.twitter.com/Qgq8yIjpyM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 19, 2022

Kaswan said that all pictures and videos were taken by him and it took him quite some time for the collection and documentation.

The video has warmed many hearts and now has more than 50k views.

