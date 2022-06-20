Mathura: Miffed over not accepting his friend request on social media, a youth here allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl and injured her mother, police said on Monday.
Accused Ravi is a resident of Muzaffanagar, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.
A case has been registered based on a complaint by the girl’s father Tejveer Singh, a security personnel at a Faridabad factory, Station House Officer Ajay Kaushal said.
The incident took place in Nagla Bohra village under Highway police station limits late on Sunday when Ravi came over to their house with a wedding card.
As the girl walked towards Ravi to collect it, he allegedly stabbed her, the SP said. When her mother Sunita came to rescue her, he attacked her as well, the officer added.
Later, he tried to kill himself with the knife, the SP said.
In his complaint, Tejveer alleged that Ravi killed his daughter as she did not accept his friend request on Facebook.
Sunita and Ravi are undergoing treatment, Circle Officer Dharmendra Chauhan said.
Also read | JNU professor allegedly abducted, assaulted after traffic altercation
Latest Stories
- In UP, minor girl killed for not accepting Facebook friend request
- Arunachal’s LGBTQIAP+ community shares everyday challenges
- Outrage over Indian Bank’s pregnant women ‘temporarily unfit’ guideline
- Amit Shah dials Himanta over grim flood situation in Assam
- Assam: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council members sworn-in
- Split in opposition vote share will only help BJP: Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala