Happy Father's day 2022: Wishes and quotes to share with your 'Super dad'

Being a father can be challenging. Fathers may not always say it out loud how much they love us, and that is the reason why it’s important to make them feel special in the best way.

This year, Father’s Day falls on June 19.

Finding the right words to describe how grateful you are to have him might get tough sometimes.

So here are some emotional wishes and Father’s Day quotes to choose from to help you get started.

Happy Father’s Day wishes and greetings:

Thank you for all the sacrifices you make for our family and all the joy and love you bring into our lives. We couldn’t have asked for a better dad!

Thank you for the example you set and for your leadership in our family. We love you, Dad!

Happy Father’s Day! You’re more than a father—you’re a friend. Thank you for all that you’ve done for me.

Dad, I might be grown up, but I know I’ll always be your little princess and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day to my awesome dad! Your voice in my head has always guided me. Thank you for everything.

Dad, we love you with all of our hearts! As a father, you’re a leader, a teacher, and a friend. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!

You are the definition of inspiration, courage, and unconditional love. Happy Father’s Day!

Thank you Dad for making me feel protected and loved, always. You deserve the world. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the universe. I love you!

Near or far, I’m always so thankful for the great dad you are. Happy Father’s Day!

You’ve always had the biggest heart and I’ve learned so much from you. Happy Father’s Day. I love you!

One day just isn’t enough to tell you how much you mean to me. I am so blessed to have you as my father.

Dad, I hope all the love you’ve given to our family comes back to you a hundred times more! Happy Father’s Day.

You have given us the most valuable gifts. Your time, your care, and your love. I am truly grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever! You’re not just my father, but one of my closest friends. I Love you!

Cheers for our fantastic dad, we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day!

Quotes on ‘Fathers’

Being a dad isn’t easy…but when somebody does it right, it reminds the rest of us what a world-changing difference a good dad can make. —Andrew Blackburn

The best gift a man can give to the world is to be a good father. —Renee Daniels

A father is the perfect blend of superhero, coach, and friend. —Jeannie Hund

A strong father means a strong family. —Melvina Young

For every dream that has taken flight, there’s a father who believed. — Jennifer Fujita

They go beyond. They go above. Fathers have mastered how to love. —Keion Jackson

A dad’s job is to lift his daughter up so that one day she will rise on her own. —Catherine Hollyer

A daddy can’t teach a little girl everything, but he teaches her to believe in herself, to never give up, to work hard. And that leads to pretty much everything else. —Andrew Blackburn

Wanting to be just like Dad—it’s a daughter thing, too. —Keely Chace

Happy, confident, grateful daughters come from strong, encouraging, loving dads. —Diana Manning

Dad, if I’m a good man—and I hope I am—it’s because I was raised by one. —L. Staten

I look up to you as a man of great honor and integrity. Your example inspires me to be the best parent I can be. —Molly Wigand

