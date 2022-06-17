Char Dham pilgrims to get Rs 1 lakh accident insurance cover

Dehradun: Pilgrims of Char Dham Yatra will get an insurance coverage of Rs 1 lakh if they meet with an accident on the premises of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The insurance cover to the pilgrims will be provided by United India Insurance Company Ltd on behalf of Manav Utthan Seva Samiti, a spiritual institution founded by Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee’s media in-charge Harish Gaud said.

The insurance coverage will be provided to pilgrims if they meet with an accident on the premises of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, he said.

Confirming the development, the Uttarakhand minister said the insurance coverage to Char Dham pilgrims in case of accident is being provided in the sacred memory of his father Hans Ji Maharaj and mother Raj Rajeshwari Ji.

Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay has expressed his gratitude to the minister and the Manav Utthan Seva Samiti for the kind gesture.

Since the beginning of Char Dham Yatra on May 3, more than 110 pilgrims have died mainly due to various ailments.

