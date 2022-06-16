Kolkata: Chief of Staff of the Army’s Eastern Command Lt General K K Repswal on Wednesday said that recruitment of young soldiers under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will provide availability of a trained pool in case of any requirement even after conclusion of their four-year term in the armed forces.

“It’s a trained pool available to you and if the situation so demands, they can be called back,” he said at a press conference at the Eastern Command headquarters here at Fort William.

Repswal said the Army will recruit 40,000 soldiers under this scheme, and the process would commence within three months.

He said at present, only male candidates will be recruited. “Girls will also get a chance when the system stabilises.

Asserting that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme is to transform the Army to make it future-ready, Repswal said it provides for retention of 25 per cent of each batch for the regular forces, and the 75 per cent who leave after completion of four years will get preference in recruitment in central armed police forces and the Assam Rifles.

The government had unveiled the scheme on Tuesday that will overhaul the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to tackle future security challenges facing the nation.

Around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year between the ages of 17 and a half years and 21 years into the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

