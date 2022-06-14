Kolkata: A baby chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure briefly at the Alipore Zoological Gardens on Monday triggering commotion among the visitors.

Zoo Director Ashis Samanta told PTI the baby chimpanzee swam across the moat and sneaked through a gap in the electric fencing to come out of the enclosure.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The baby chimpanzee did not cause any harm, was in playful mood but was clever enough to negotiate through the portion which is not wired. He did this while playing with the keepers at around 10 am,” Samanta said.

The Zoo Director said the particular stretch in front of the enclosure was immediately cordoned off and the primate was cajoled into the enclosure being offered its favourite fruits.

“There was no report of any injury among the visitors or staff due to the incident and the animal was doing fine,” he said.

The other chimpanzees present in the enclosure did not react when the drama unfolded.

Also read: BCCI doubles up pension of former players and umpires

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









