American Airlines, IndiGo launch codeshare agreement

New Delhi: American Airlines and IndiGo have launched a codeshare agreement that allows the former to sell seats on the latter’s flights operating on Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai routes, a statement said on Thursday.

“American and IndiGo plan to expand the codeshare in the near future to include more than a dozen additional destinations in India (in addition to Bengaluru and Mumbai),” it said.

American Airlines currently operates flights on the New York-Delhi route only.

American Airlines and IndiGo had in September last year announced that they are entering into a codeshare agreement.

