New Delhi: On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.
Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter.
The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly.
Modi tweeted, “Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.”
Also read: Cut taxes on fuel in 15 days: BJP threatens protests in West Bengal
Latest Stories
- A chapter on NE in books? Assam youth starts journey on foot to convince NCERT
- 3 Bangladeshis, who entered India illegally, sent back on humanitarian grounds
- Shillong Morning Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for June 3
- Khanapara Morning Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for June 3
- West Bengal: Girls outperform boys as WBBSE declares class 10 board results
- Tea research body to add pest control protocols to FSSAI standards