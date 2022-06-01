Jakarta: The young Indian men’s hockey team produced a spirited performance to beat Japan 1-0 and clinch the bronze medal in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

After missing out of a place in the title clash on goal difference following an exciting 4-4 draw with South Korea on Tuesday, defending champions India came out with purpose and scored a field goal through Raj Kumar Pal as early as in the seventh minute of the game and then defended in numbers to seal the deal.

India started brightly and pushed hard in the first five minutes of the match but their attacks fizzled once out inside the opposition D.

The Indians, however, broke the deadlock in the seventh minute from a brisk counter-attack with Uttam Singh doing all the hardwork on the right flank to set it up for Rajkumar Pal, who neatly pushed it past Japanese goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa.

