New Delhi: An activist of All India Students Association (AISA) has been accused of sexually harassing a woman inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, a statement said on Saturday.

“The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act.”

“The survivor is also being conveyed through classmates about conspiracies to defame and slut shame her and her credibility from the grapevine,” the ‘Concerned Women of JNU’ said in the statement.

The date of the incident was not mentioned in the statement.

Meanwhile, AISA said the complaint has been forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for enquiry and the activist in question has been asked not to participate in organisation activities.

The statement further mentioned that the victim has complained to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to take “prompt action to save her from any more mental trauma and intimidation”.

When contacted by PTI, JNU ICC presiding officer Poonam Kumari refused to divulge any details about the incident.

“We receive many complaints. We cannot reveal anything about these complaints as it is against the rule,” she said.

JNU Dean of Students Welfare Sudhir Pratap Singh also said he is not aware of any such incident.

In a statement, AISA acknowledged that an “unsigned” public statement has been issued regarding a complaint of sexual harassment against an AISA member. The student organisation also expressed solidarity with the complainant in her pursuit of justice.

“The organisation had come to know about the complaint of sexual harassment a few days back. As soon as we got to know about the complaint against one of our members, we immediately acknowledged it and started the process of redressal available within our organisation,” it said.

JNU AISA secretary Madhurima Kundu said she sent a message to the complainant and assured her justice.

