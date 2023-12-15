Darjeeling MP Raju Bista meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Kalimpong: Darjeeling MP Raju Bista updated Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari on significant delays in restoring National Highway 10 (NH-10), highlighting challenges for Kalimpong, Sikkim, and Darjeeling residents.

The flash flood on the Teesta River on October 4 wreaked havoc on NH-10, and even after 70 days, only partial restoration has been achieved.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bista highlighted that vehicles, particularly trucks and buses over 6 tonnes, still face travel restrictions, compelling drivers onto precarious mountain roads. This, in turn, has led to a spike in prices of essentials in border regions.

“Because of this, truck drivers have been forced to navigate narrow mountain roads, putting their lives at risk. This has caused a massive surge in the prices of food, fuel, and other essentials in our border regions,” the MP informed.

Bista, also the BJP’s national spokesperson, attributed the delay to the 50-kilometer stretch managed by West Bengal PWD, expressing skepticism about their technical capacity.

He urged Gadkari to transfer the entire NH-10 section to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Following a hearing, Gadkari instructed officials to expedite the handover process from WBPWD to NHIDCL.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“NH-10 is the lifeline for the border region of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Sikkim. The delay in repairing this road is causing damage to our tourism industry and harassment to the people living in our region. I am hopeful that once NHIDCL takes over NH-10 entirely, it will be better maintained, and we can provide better services to the people,” Bista said.

Also Read | Justice a distant dream for acid attack survivors

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









