Major breakthrough in Darjeeling's Sivok–Rangpo rail tunnel

Kalimpong: In a major breakthrough, tunnel no T-01 of the Sivok–Rangpo Rail Project (SRRP) in Darjeeling district, West Bengal, achieved a breakthrough on Wednesday. This marks the successful completion of mining activities in all adit tunnels for the project.
The main tunnel, spanning 4224 meters, includes an 855-meter evacuation tunnel near the Coronation Bridge.
Negotiating challenging geological and seismic conditions in the Younger Himalayas, the main tunnel employs cutting-edge tunneling technology – the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) – to address ground mass vulnerability.
The Sivok-Rangpo new rail link project, connecting Sivok (West Bengal) and Rangpo (Sikkim), covers approximately 45 kilometers, featuring 14 tunnels, 17 bridges, and 5 stations.
Notably, the longest tunnel (T-10) measures 5.3 kilometers, and the longest bridge (Br-17) spans 425 meters. With 38 kilometers of the entire project alignment passing through tunnels, 88% of tunneling work is completed.
The final lining has been finished in tunnel T-14, with ongoing progress in tunnels T-02, T-05, T-06, T-09, T-10, T-11, and T-12.
A total of 7.49 kilometers of lining has been completed.
Work continues 24×7 in all sections of the project. The Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project is a prestigious ongoing National Project in India.
Upon completion, it will establish railway connectivity to Sikkim for the first time, providing an alternative transportation link.
Construction activities for tunnels, bridges, and station yards are underway at a rapid pace for the early completion of this vital project.
