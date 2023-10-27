Maligaon: Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations, part of the Northeast Frontier Railway (N. F. Railway), have earned the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification from India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) for offering high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.
Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations have become the second and third railway stations, respectively, within the N. F. Railway network to achieve this distinction. The Guwahati Railway Station was the first to earn this status. The ‘Eat Right Station’ certification was conferred upon both Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations for their exceptional food standards and hygiene practices, covering the period from 19th October, 2023, to 18th October, 2025.
The N. F. Railway has outlined plans to extend this initiative to more stations in the near future. Stations like Rangiya, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Junction, and Katihar are all actively working towards qualifying as ‘Eat Right Stations’ as well, with efforts and preparations already underway.
Notably, the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is a testament to the commitment of railway stations in adhering to the highest standards of food storage and hygiene practices. FSSAI bestows this certification upon railway stations that set a benchmark in offering safe and wholesome food to passengers. The certification process includes a rigorous evaluation conducted by an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency.
The ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is part of the broader ‘Eat Right India’ movement initiated by FSSAI. This national effort is aimed at transforming the country’s food system, ensuring the availability of safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all Indians.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
With this certification, Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations are contributing to NFR’s larger goal of promoting healthier eating habits and food safety within the Indian railway network.
Also Read | Sikkim: How brave workers saved a govt-run rabbit farm from complete destruction
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Farmers, teachers take part in sustainability education programme
- Tripura: Rahul Gandhi to lead mega rally in January
- Only Congress can protect Mizoram’s culture, religion: Jairem Ramesh
- Tripura: Several hospitalised in clashes during Durga Puja immersion
- Why is Roulette a Preferred Game in Casinos?
- ‘Mayer Gomon’ marks end of Durga Puja festivities in Tripura