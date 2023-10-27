Maligaon: Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations, part of the Northeast Frontier Railway (N. F. Railway), have earned the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification from India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) for offering high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.

Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations have become the second and third railway stations, respectively, within the N. F. Railway network to achieve this distinction. The Guwahati Railway Station was the first to earn this status. The ‘Eat Right Station’ certification was conferred upon both Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations for their exceptional food standards and hygiene practices, covering the period from 19th October, 2023, to 18th October, 2025.

The N. F. Railway has outlined plans to extend this initiative to more stations in the near future. Stations like Rangiya, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Junction, and Katihar are all actively working towards qualifying as ‘Eat Right Stations’ as well, with efforts and preparations already underway.

Notably, the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is a testament to the commitment of railway stations in adhering to the highest standards of food storage and hygiene practices. FSSAI bestows this certification upon railway stations that set a benchmark in offering safe and wholesome food to passengers. The certification process includes a rigorous evaluation conducted by an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency.

The ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is part of the broader ‘Eat Right India’ movement initiated by FSSAI. This national effort is aimed at transforming the country’s food system, ensuring the availability of safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all Indians.

With this certification, Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations are contributing to NFR’s larger goal of promoting healthier eating habits and food safety within the Indian railway network.

