Guwahati: In a move aimed at enhancing the travel convenience for railway passengers, an additional one-minute stoppage has been introduced for the Siliguri Jn. – Dhubri – Siliguri Jn. Intercity Express, Train no. 75741/75742, at Hamiltonganj station. The inauguration of this new stoppage took place in West Bengal on Thursday.
The special event was graced by the presence of John Barla, the Minister of State of Minority Affairs, Government of India, and Bishal Lama, the MLA from Kalchini, who jointly flagged off the Intercity Express, marking a momentous occasion.
The train schedule for this new stoppage is as follows: Train no. 75741, heading from Siliguri Jn. to Dhubri, will arrive at Hamiltonganj station at 07:51 hours and depart at 07:52 hours. For the return journey, Train no. 75742, from Dhubri to Siliguri Jn., will arrive at Hamiltonganj station at 15:09 hours and depart at 15:10 hours.
This strategic addition to the train’s route offers an alternative travel option for commuters in the region, making their journeys more accessible. Passengers are advised to verify the specific stoppages and timings on the IRCTC website, NTES, or through local newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway before embarking on their journeys.
