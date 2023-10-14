Railways announce extra Puja-special trains for New Jalpaiguri routes

Guwahati: The railway department is getting ready to handle more passengers during the Puja season by announcing the operation of four additional pairs of special trains. These special trains will ply between the New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri and New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri routes.
The Suvidha Puja Special train, numbered 82315, will embark on a single journey from Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri on the 21st of October, 2023, departing at 23:40 hours. The return journey, Suvidha Puja Special train 82316, will leave New Jalpaiguri on the 22nd of October at 12:45 hours.
On the New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri route, Suvidha Puja Special train 82301 will depart from Howrah on the 25th of October, 2023, at 23:55 hours, with its return journey, train 82302, leaving New Jalpaiguri on the 26th of October, 2023, at 12:45 hours.
Additionally, the Puja Special train, numbered 03103, will operate from Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri on all Saturdays from the 28th of October until the 25th of November, 2023, departing at 23:40 hours. Its return journey, train 03104, will leave New Jalpaiguri on all Sundays from the 29th of October until the 26th of November, 2023, at 12:45 hours.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Puja Special train 03027 will run from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri on all Wednesdays from the 1st until the 29th of November, 2023, departing at 23:55 hours, while its counterpart, train 03028, will leave New Jalpaiguri on all Thursdays from the 2nd until the 30th of November, 2023, at 12:45 hours.
These special trains will travel through Bandel, Azimganj Junction, Malda Town, Barsoi, and Kishanganj during their journeys. Passengers can access detailed information about stoppages and timings on the IRCTC website. Travellers are encouraged to verify these details before embarking on their journey.
Also Read | Helpline numbers released after Assam-bound train derails in Bihar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Breaking: Extensive CBI raids in Sikkim, Bengal over passport scam
- Meghalaya: NEHU ragging case sparks police enquiry after victim files Zero FIR
- Railways announce extra Puja-special trains for New Jalpaiguri routes
- Nagaland gears for Hornbill festival 2023
- Ne-Yo, Ronan Keating to headline Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival
- NSF Martyrs’ Trophy 2023: Liangmai FC, Red Scars set for grand finale