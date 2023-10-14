Railways announce extra Puja-special trains for New Jalpaiguri routes

Guwahati: The railway department is getting ready to handle more passengers during the Puja season by announcing the operation of four additional pairs of special trains. These special trains will ply between the New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri and New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri routes.

The Suvidha Puja Special train, numbered 82315, will embark on a single journey from Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri on the 21st of October, 2023, departing at 23:40 hours. The return journey, Suvidha Puja Special train 82316, will leave New Jalpaiguri on the 22nd of October at 12:45 hours.

On the New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri route, Suvidha Puja Special train 82301 will depart from Howrah on the 25th of October, 2023, at 23:55 hours, with its return journey, train 82302, leaving New Jalpaiguri on the 26th of October, 2023, at 12:45 hours.

Additionally, the Puja Special train, numbered 03103, will operate from Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri on all Saturdays from the 28th of October until the 25th of November, 2023, departing at 23:40 hours. Its return journey, train 03104, will leave New Jalpaiguri on all Sundays from the 29th of October until the 26th of November, 2023, at 12:45 hours.

Puja Special train 03027 will run from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri on all Wednesdays from the 1st until the 29th of November, 2023, departing at 23:55 hours, while its counterpart, train 03028, will leave New Jalpaiguri on all Thursdays from the 2nd until the 30th of November, 2023, at 12:45 hours.

These special trains will travel through Bandel, Azimganj Junction, Malda Town, Barsoi, and Kishanganj during their journeys. Passengers can access detailed information about stoppages and timings on the IRCTC website. Travellers are encouraged to verify these details before embarking on their journey.

