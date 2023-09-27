NFR issues notice on cancellation of joy ride trains in Darjeeling

Maligaon: In a recent development, the Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday announced the cancellation of certain joy ride trains in Darjeeling, and rescheduling of other trains owing to “operational constraints”.
The statement from NFR advised passengers and rail enthusiasts to take note of the following cancellations and rescheduling of services:
1. Cancellation of Joy Ride Trains:
- Train no. 52539 (New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling) AC passenger service, which operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, starting from 02nd October, 2023, until 01st January, 2024, will be canceled.
- Train no. 52538 (Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri) AC passenger service, which operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting from 03rd October, 2023, until 02nd January, 2024, will also be canceled.
2. Northern Railway Section Affected:
Additionally, due to planned traffic blocks for the de-launching of steel trusses of the through roof over platforms at Jalandhar Cantt. on the Ludhiana Jn. – Amritsar Jn. section of the Northern Railway, certain trains passing through this section will be canceled and rescheduled as follows:
- Train no. 04654 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Jn.) Express, scheduled to commence its journey on 04th October, 2023, and Train no. 04653 (Amritsar Jn. – New Jalpaiguri) Express, scheduled for a journey on 06th October, 2023, will both remain canceled.
3. Rescheduling of Kamakhya Express:
In a further adjustment, train no. 15655 (Kamakhya – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express, initially set to depart from Kamakhya on 01st October, 2023, at 11:00 hours, has been rescheduled and will now depart at 14:00 hours on the same day.
4. Additional Stoppage at Kishangarh:
Lastly, an additional stoppage has been introduced for train no. 19615/19616 (Udaipur – Kamakhya – Udaipur) Weekly Express at Kishangarh station. Train no. 19615 (Udaipur – Kamakhya) Express will arrive at Kishangarh at 21:27 hours and depart at 21:29 hours, while Train no. 19616 (Kamakhya – Udaipur) Express will arrive at Kishangarh at 17:22 hours and depart at 17:24 hours.
