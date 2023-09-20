New Jalpaiguri Station set for International Train Terminal upgrade

Maligaon: The Indian Railway Ministry has initiated an upgrade and modernisation project for railway stations across the country through the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. Among the 1,309 stations earmarked for transformation, the New Jalpaiguri station under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to undergo a major redevelopment, becoming an International Train Terminal to enhance passenger amenities. The upgrade work is already in progress.

Currently, the redevelopment work involves the dismantling of existing structures at the departure terminal location, with excavation work for the foundation underway. The foundation and columns up to the roof slab of the Secondary Station Building have been completed, and shuttering for the roof slab is in progress.

Construction has also reached the foundation and structure up to the 2nd floor of the Arrival-1 Building, with work on columns up to the terrace level ongoing. The foundation and structure of the parcel and RMS building up to the 1st floor are completed, and shuttering for the roof slab is underway. Earth filling and compaction work is in progress for the new platform, and structural drawings for COP (Control Office Panel) are in preparation. Piling work has commenced near the parcel and RMS building, with barricading in place, and site office and conference room facilities are already operational. UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System), PRS (Passenger Reservation System), and MCO (Main Commercial Office) have been relocated to new positions. Architectural drawings for the Departure terminal, Podium parking, and drop-off canopy have also been finalised.

The revamped New Jalpaiguri Railway Station will feature a spacious roof plaza equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, including waiting lounges, cafeterias, lifts, escalators, and podium parking. The station will prioritise accessibility for disabled individuals, providing facilities to cater to their needs. Separate arrangements for arrivals and departures will ensure smooth passenger flow.

The station will also focus on environmental sustainability, with plans to develop it as a green building and incorporate solar energy and water conservation systems.

New Jalpaiguri station is one of the largest and busiest railway stations in the Northeast Frontier Railway network, serving as a vital hub for all northeastern states.

