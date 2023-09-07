Teen student dies while getting down from running train in Bengal

Howrah (WB): An 18-year-old student died while getting down from a running train at Deulti station in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident happened when the girl, identified as Srabanti Ghosh, tried to get down from a moving local train while returning home. She knew that the train would not stop at the station, so she jumped out of the running train, and injured herself, they said.
She was admitted to a nursing home in the area, but as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata’s Mullick Bazar. She died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there, they added.
Srabanti, the only child of her parents, excelled in her class 12 board examinations, and got admitted to a college in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district for an undergraduate degree in animation, her family said.
A pall of gloom descended when her body was brought to her house in Mellek Purba Para in the Sarat panchayat area.
