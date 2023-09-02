Bengal firm developing self-heating vests for defence personnel

Kolkata: Industrial protective gear maker Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd (JSIL) on Friday said it is carrying out trials and testing for supplying “self-heating” vests for defence personnel posted at high altitude and freezing conditions.
The Kolkata-based company has filed draft papers to raise between Rs 15-18 crore through an IPO.
“We are exploring to supply to the defence sector. We are now evaluating self-heating vests for defence personnel for use at very high altitudes. We are carrying out trials and testing,” JSIL Managing Director Alok Prakash said.
He said the company will also explore other clothing for defence personnel.
The MSME company aims to raise funds via SME IPO by offering 74,22,000 fresh equity shares and the approval has been received. The shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange SME platform.
“It will be a fixed price issue and the final price will be announced on Monday. Post issue, the promoters will hold about 72 per cent,” Prakash said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The proceeds will be used to meet working capital requirements, prepayment and repayment of all, or a portion of certain unsecured loans availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.
The company said that the personal protective equipment market (PPE Market) was valued at USD 68.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to shrink by 1.3 per cent between 2022 and 2027 to reach USD 64.2 billion.
JSIL has three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal and currently exports 60 per cent of its production and 40 per cent is sold in the domestic market.
The issue is managed by Affinity Global Capital Market.
Also Read | ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1 solar mission
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Bengal firm developing self-heating vests for defence personnel
- Dramatic narrative, impactful action take centre stage in ‘Gran Turismo’
- Arunachal bans rodent glue traps after PETA appeal
- Assam: Solar fence installed to curb human-wildlife conflict in Raimona National Park
- Tripura: TIPRA Motha says supporters can vote as they please in by-polls
- Nagaland govt reaches consensus on UCC, Forest Act, ULB reservation