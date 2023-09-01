Helpyst Futsal Tournament to kick off on September 2 in Siliguri

In a remarkable step towards promoting both education and sports, Helpyst, an edtech startup, is gearing up for its inaugural Helpyst Futsal tournament scheduled to kick off on September 2 in Siliguri, West Bengal at Goat Sports Arena. The event aims to strike a harmonious chord between academia and athleticism, fostering the mental and physical well-being of students.

With an unwavering commitment to transforming education in the digital realm and bridging the gap in access to quality learning, Helpyst has enlisted the mentorship of Bhaichung Bhutia, the revered former Captain of the Indian Football team. Bhutia, widely regarded for his instrumental role in revolutionizing football in the country, is set to supervise not only the upcoming futsal tournament but also the larger mission of Helpyst.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

At its core, Helpyst is embarking on a mission to rectify the pervasive disparity in education quality that disproportionately affects less privileged students. The prevalent educational system often favors the affluent, leaving many eager minds devoid of opportunities. Helpyst is stepping in with a visionary solution – offering its educational subscriptions at significantly subsidized rates, thus extending its reach to those who aspire to learn but lack the means to do so.

The Helpyst Futsal tournament is poised to be a vibrant spectacle of sportsmanship, teamwork, and healthy competition. It serves as a manifestation of Helpyst’s overarching goal – to bring about holistic development by nurturing both the mind and body. By weaving sports into its educational fabric, Helpyst aims to impart valuable life skills to students while instilling a sense of discipline and camaraderie.

The synergy between Bhaichung Bhutia and Helpyst is indeed noteworthy. Bhutia’s exceptional journey from a humble background to becoming a football icon is a living testament to the transformative power of education and sports. Under his guidance, Helpyst’s ambitions to reshape the digital education landscape gain an influential advocate who understands the challenges faced by the underprivileged.

As the countdown begins for the Helpyst Futsal tournament, the anticipation is palpable. While the spotlight shines on the upcoming sporting extravaganza, the commendable efforts of Helpyst to democratize education warrant equal attention. In its subtle yet profound way, Helpyst is not just organizing a tournament; it’s paving a path toward a more equitable and enlightened society, where every student, regardless of their background, has the chance to thrive.

Also Read | Assam: Badminton court set up under Jorhat’s first flyover

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









