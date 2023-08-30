Indian Army, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute to jointly climb Mt Chomo Yummo

The Indian Army and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling have jointly launched a mountaineering expedition to Mt Chomo Yummo, a 6,829 metre peak in North Sikkim. The expedition is scheduled to take place in September.

“With banners flying high and spirits even higher, the Indian Army proudly announces the launch of the joint mountaineering expedition by Indian Army and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling to Mt Chomo Yummo,” the Army stated through a press release.

The expedition will be led by General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps and will involve officers and soldiers from the Indian Army and the HMI.

For the expedition, the participants will need to have a high level of physical fitness and mountaineering skills. They will also need to be able to work together as a team in challenging conditions.

The expedition is a symbol of the Army’s commitment to training its personnel to handle diverse challenges. It is expected foster collaboration between the Army and the HMI, the Army stated. Through this initiative the Army aims to train its personnel in navigating the most difficult terrain to safeguard national security.

The Army also hopes to inspire the youth of India to take up mountaineering and other challenging sports, the statement added.

