Vande Bharat passengers in Bengal protest as tech glitch causes delay

Kolkata: A technical glitch in the rake of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Friday morning forced the railways to replace it with the one used in operating Yuva Express, causing a delay of one hour, an official said.
A section of passengers also protested the change, which dashed their hopes of travelling in the swanky Vande Bharat rake that has modern amenities. They said the Yuva Express rake did not have the amenities they paid for, and was not up to the mark.
Owing to a glitch in the undergear of the Vande Bharat rake, it had to be replaced, a senior official of the Eastern Railway said.
“The Vande Bharat rake was not found to be fit for running and was replaced by a spare rake, which is used for Yuva Express,” he said.
This change caused a delay in the departure of the train by one hour, he said.
Among the passengers on the train was Governor CV Ananda Bose who was travelling to Malda to meet the families of the migrant workers killed in the Mizoram rail bridge collapse.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Stating that such a technical snag is not expected in the premier Vande Bharat Express rake, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said he will speak to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday.
“I will bring the matter to the notice of the railway minister,” said Majumdar, the state BJP president.
Also Read | Assam: 32 stations to be redeveloped; train travel will be good, says CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- A brief history of pregnancy tests – from toads and rabbits to rosewater
- Tezpur Uni research scholar to play crucial role in ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission
- The roots of AI reach back to the 1950s: Study
- Mudslide blocks Meghalaya’s Sonapur tunnel, disrupting traffic to 3 states
- Arunachal cabinet nods to boost healthcare services in state
- Assam: Badminton court set up under Jorhat’s first flyover