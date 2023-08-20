Ex-student of Jadavpur Uni among 13 arrested in connection to UG student's death

Kolkata: One more former student of Jadavpur University was arrested in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student earlier this month after being allegedly ragged and sexually harassed, taking the total number of people apprehended in the case to 13, an officer said on Sunday.

The name of the ex-student surfaced during the interrogation of others apprehended in the case, he said.

The police had on Friday arrested three current students of the varsity in connection with its probe into the death of the undergraduate student. The three are now in police custody.

Earlier, nine former and current students of JU were apprehended for allegedly ragging and sexually harassing the teenager, leading to his death after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel building. They are also now in police custody.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal questioned some of the past and present students of Jadavpur University arrested in connection with the case.

The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

On Friday, the police had reconstructed the crime scene to understand what exactly happened in the hostel on the night of August 9.

The prestigious 67-year-old university has also sent an exhaustive report to the University Grants Commission on multiple queries about the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the undergraduate student that led to his death, as directed by the statutory body.

