Ex-student of Jadavpur Uni among 13 arrested in connection to UG student's death

Kolkata: One more former student of Jadavpur University was arrested in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student earlier this month after being allegedly ragged and sexually harassed, taking the total number of people apprehended in the case to 13, an officer said on Sunday.
The name of the ex-student surfaced during the interrogation of others apprehended in the case, he said.
The police had on Friday arrested three current students of the varsity in connection with its probe into the death of the undergraduate student. The three are now in police custody.
Earlier, nine former and current students of JU were apprehended for allegedly ragging and sexually harassing the teenager, leading to his death after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel building. They are also now in police custody.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal questioned some of the past and present students of Jadavpur University arrested in connection with the case.
The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On Friday, the police had reconstructed the crime scene to understand what exactly happened in the hostel on the night of August 9.
The prestigious 67-year-old university has also sent an exhaustive report to the University Grants Commission on multiple queries about the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the undergraduate student that led to his death, as directed by the statutory body.
Also Read | From 1940s to now, the journey of 3D printing technology
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- The never-ending struggles of West Bengal’s tea workers to claim land
- A green roof or rooftop solar? Both can be combined in a biosolar roof: Study
- Ex-student of Jadavpur Uni among 13 arrested in connection to UG student’s death
- Nepal’s climate change adaptation strategy needs One Health approach
- India logs 51 fresh Covid cases
- New study sheds light on brain ageing, memory decline