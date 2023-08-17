Khela Hobe Diwas observed in West Bengal

Kolkata: The ruling TMC on Wednesday observed Khela Hobe Diwas across the state with party leaders organising football matches to promote sports.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who participated at a programme in Mohammedan Sporting Club here, said the day is being observed to promote sports.

“The Khela Hobe slogan came to my mind, just like my party slogan Maa Mati Manush. That is why I always give this slogan,” she said while addressing the programme.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee shared a picture of her kicking a football and wishing everyone on Khela Hobe Diwas in a Facebook post.

The TMC boss also thanked the Indian Army for always helping football clubs housed at the sprawling Maidan, which the Defence ministry owns.

“We salute the Indian Army and their families for helping the football clubs,” she said.

Khela Hobe (the game is on) was the battle cry of the Trinamool during the high-octane 2021 assembly polls when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.

In 2021, Banerjee had announced that August 16 would be observed as ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’.

Football matches were organised to promote sports and as a mark of respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980.

