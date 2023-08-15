Bengal has Rs 1 lakh cr investment opportunity in ports, logistics: Sonowal

Kolkata: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said West Bengal has an investment opportunity of Rs 1 lakh crore in the port and logistics sector.
He was optimistic about garnering greater interest from domestic and international investors in the 2023 edition of the Global Maritime India Summit.
The minister was speaking at the Kolkata roadshow for the summit, which will be held between October 17 and 19 in New Delhi.
Sonowal, the union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, is expecting participation from over 100 countries in the ensuing event and a higher number of delegates than the previous 2021 edition of the summit.
In the conference two years ago, 475 MoUs were signed worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore, the minister said.
He also stated that 75 per cent of the MoUs are “under implementation”.
The minister stressed the need to unlock investment opportunities in India’s maritime sector from both domestic and overseas.
He noted that the country has a policy of 100 per cent foreign direct investment through automatic routes for projects related to the construction and maintenance of ports and harbours.
During the roadshow for the event, he said the public-private partnership (PPP) has played a pivotal role in the development of India’s ports.
Currently, PPP terminals are handling around 50 per cent of cargo at major ports, he said.
“West Bengal has the potential for an investment opportunity of Rs 1 lakh crore in the port and logistics sector and the state should take advantage of this opportunity. This will create huge employment and thus I call upon you to participate in this developmental journey,” Sonowal told the delegates.
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) Chairman Rathendra Raman said the riverine port will showcase projects worth Rs 5,000 crore at the summit.
Under the Sagarmala scheme, projects worth Rs 12,000 crore have been proposed for West Bengal, the minister said.
The total cost of the Sagarmala project is over Rs 5.5 lakh crore, and it aims at developing India’s waterways and coastal areas.
Around 230 projects worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore had already been executed, while 260 projects worth Rs 2.3 lakh crore are under various stages of construction, and the rest is under tendering process, Sagarmala Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Port and Shipping Bhushan Kumar said.
Sonowal highlighted the growth in the ports and maritime sector, with a 102 per cent rise in Major Ports’ capacity from 800 to 1,617 million tonne.
He said that the 2023 maritime summit will witness the convergence of global players, policymakers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders who are integral to the growth of the industry.
The event will foster meaningful partnerships and drive innovation in the maritime sector.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Adani Ports and SEZ CEO (Ports) Subrat Tripathy lauded measures taken by the government and said this led to “tremendous growth” in the sector.
He urged the ports to consider the concession period to be increased to 50 years from the average of 30 years now for better investment and funding planning.
Speaking at the roadshow event, GRSE chairman and managing director Cmde PR Hari sought shipbuilding assistance from the government to extend to warships and demanded the requirement of a national shipbuilding framework.
Also Read | Will AI Ever Fully Replace TV & Film Writers?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland govt proposes new planned city at Chumoukedima
- Manipur to build 3,000 prefabricated houses for people displaced due to ethnic violence
- Write Arunachal’s glorious story, with wisdom, compassion and courage: CM Khandu
- On I-Day, Nagaland CM calls for an end to Naga political issue
- Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after 20 years
- New neurotechnology is blurring the lines around mental privacy: Research