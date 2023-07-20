Act of barbarism: Mamata on Manipur incident

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur and described it as an “act of barbarism”.
She also said the country must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by miscreants and bring justice to the victims.
“Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob. No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalised women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity.
“We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims,” Banerjee said on Twitter.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in the northeastern state being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.
The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video.
Also Read | TMC poised to sweep Bengal rural polls with majority panchayat seats
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Akshay, Urmila, Kiara express shock over video of two women paraded naked in Manipur
- Act of barbarism: Mamata on Manipur incident
- Rabid rabble-rousing elements unleashed: Mehbooba on Manipur video
- Manipur video: Nagaland CM condemn ‘despicable’ act
- Manipur situation: Mahila Congress, IYC demand CM Biren Singh’s resignation
- Nagaland: 33 schools compete in athletic event to empower girls