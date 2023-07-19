Monsoon affects joy ride train services on Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Guwahati: In light of the ongoing monsoon in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section of N. F. Railway, several joy ride trains are set to remain cancelled for a limited period.
In a release, N.F. Railway said, “the cancellation of train services aims to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers amidst the challenging weather conditions.”
The affected joy ride trains, including train numbers 52,594, 52,598, 52,544 (Steam Joy Ride), and 52,597 (Diesel Joy Ride), will not be operational from July 20 to August 31, 2023.
“The decision to cancel these services was made in anticipation of the adverse effects that heavy rainfall can have on the railway tracks and the overall safety of the passengers,” the release stated.
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, has long been a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from all around the globe. Its enchanting toy train experience, showcasing stunning panoramic views and traversing through picturesque landscapes, is renowned as one of the finest in India.
