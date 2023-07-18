Kolkata: Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of “misusing” the power of democracy in West Bengal, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday claimed that “lawlessness” prevails in the state, which witnessed violence allegedly related to the recently held panchayat polls.

Sonowal, the shipping minister, asserted that his party BJP will continue to fight against undemocratic practices.

“There is lawlessness in West Bengal. There is no democracy. They (the TMC government in Bengal) are misusing the power of democracy. The BJP is always working hard to promote the value of democracy.

“On the other hand, the whole country is witnessing how they are misusing power. Our party will continue to fight against vandalism and undemocratic practices,” Sonowal told reporters here.

The minister was in Kolkata to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new multi-storied boys’ hostel at the National Institute of Homoeopathy.

He was accompanied by Dr Mahendra Munjapara, the union minister of state for Ayush and Women & Child Development.

Sonowal’s comment comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, on July 11, claimed that over 100 people from West Bengal have taken shelter in the northeastern state, fearing for their lives because of the panchayat election clashes.

The violence, which rocked the July 8 rural elections in West Bengal, had claimed at least 15 lives on the polling day, while three more were murdered when the counting of votes was going on.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on July 12 said she was saddened at the loss of lives in “sporadic” incidents of violence during the panchayat elections.

The chief minister claimed that 19 people, mostly from her Trinamool Congress, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8.

Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 37.

Asked about a proposed meeting of parties, which are opposed to the BJP, in Bengaluru, Sonowal said that all such attempts would be “useless” as the “people of the country still rely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Whatever they do will yield no result. Under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has seen growth and development. That is why he (Modi) is so popular not only within the country but also around the world. His credibility is rising day by day and people trust him,” the minister said.

Leaders, representing 23 parties looking to draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, are expected to attend Tuesday’s opposition meeting.

Sonowal also announced that a manufacturing unit of homoeopathic medicines would start at the National Institute of Homoeopathy.

Munjapara also appreciated the role of the NIH in providing learning opportunities in homoeopathy.

