Flood risk looms over North Bengal; CM sends team to review situation

Guwahati: In the wake of the imminent flood threat in north Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that she would be sending a high-level delegation there to review the situation.
The decision of sending the team was taken following heavy rainfall in certain pockets in north Bengal, which has led to rise in the water level of certain rivers.
“Sending a high-level disaster management team tomorrow to flood-hit North Bengal under my Irrigation Minister and including Secretaries of Disaster Management, Irrigation and Agriculture,” the chief minister tweeted.
“North Bengal districts have received heavy rainfall, rivers have swollen, roads have been disrupted, properties have been damaged, and people have been marooned. DMs and SPs are doing relief and rescue works on war footing with help of NDRF and SDRF. I have been monitoring personally and instructed my CS to supervise the field situation round the clock. No stone will be left unturned,” the tweet read.
There had been excessive rainfall in certain pockets in north Bengal from even before the panchayat elections in the state on July 8.
The Chief Minister had also been holding meetings with the top bureaucrats of the state on this count.
