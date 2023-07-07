Mamata undergoes surgery on injured left knee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a ligament injury on her left knee while alighting from a helicopter last week, on Thursday underwent a minor surgery as part of the rehabilitation programme.

Banerjee underwent orthopedic intervention at the state-run SSKM Hospital here, a senior doctor, who is a part of the team treating her, said.

She was discharged after the surgery and the CM returned home in a wheelchair.

“She is better now. But, she will have to be on rest at home. We will take a call on the next course of treatment in a few days,” the doctor told PTI.

Orthopedic intervention is a rehabilitation programme meant to help people recover from musculoskeletal injuries or those affecting muscles, bones, cartilage, tendons and ligaments, he said.

Banerjee was injured in her left hip joint, too, while alighting from the helicopter that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase in North Bengal due to bad weather last week.

