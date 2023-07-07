Congress worker killed in Bengal ahead of rural polls

Kolkata: A Congress worker was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified people in West Bengal‘s Murshidabad district ahead of the panchayat polls in the state, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in the Raninagar area, hours before Governor C V Ananda Bose reached the district to visit violence-hit areas there, a senior officer said.
Arabindo Mondal (45), who was a Congress member, died after he was beaten up by unidentified people, the officer said.
The house of the deceased was allegedly attacked on Thursday night, leading to a clash between two groups, he said.
“The person was declared brought dead to a hospital in Islampur. We are investigating the matter. No one has been arrested,” the officer said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order, he added.
The panchayat elections in the state will be held on Saturday.
Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.
Also read | Mirabai Chanu 95% fit after injury, to miss Commonwealth C’ships
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Congress worker killed in Bengal ahead of rural polls
- Don’t drag Nagas in the ongoing conflict in Manipur: United Naga Council
- Meghalaya: Two groups clash in East Shillong, police vehicle torched
- Assam: Noted Assamese actor Bijoy Sankar Saikia passes away at 39
- Congress MP criticises US envoy Eric Garcetti’s remark on Manipur violence
- Tripura: Bedlam on first day of Budget session, 5 MLAs suspended