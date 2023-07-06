State poll panel chief failed in his duties: West Bengal Guv on poll violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday alleged that State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha has failed in discharging his duties during the panchayat elections.
Addressing a press conference, he urged Sinha to ensure that people’s lives are protected during the polls, scheduled to be held on July 8.
“You are the custodian of the lives of the people during the election. You are the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections. The police, magistrate, and state machinery are under you during the elections. Then why this gruesome violence? Mr SEC you have failed in discharging your duties,” he said.
“Mr SEC you must know who all are responsible for the lives lost. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Mr SEC, do you know what your duty is? Bengal expects you to do your duty,” he added.
So far, 16 deaths in violence connected to the elections have been reported in the state, according to officials.
About 5.67 crore people living in West Bengal’s rural areas will be eligible to vote in the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.
