Kolkata: Amid outrage, Loreto College apologises, revokes language bar for admission

Kolkata: Amid an outrage, the Loreto College in Kolkata on Tuesday revoked the policy which barred students from schools that teach in Bengal and other languages to seek admission in undergraduate courses.
In its first merit list for admission to seven BA and BSc honours programmes, the college said students whose medium of instruction in class 12 was “vernacular” have not been considered.
It sparked outrage among the students and the people with many terming it discriminatory. Fringe outfit Bangla Pokkho held a rally outside the college, protesting against the issue.
Calcutta University registrar Debasis Das told PTI it does not allow affiliated colleges to frame such discriminatory rules, and discriminate on the basis of a student’s medium of learning.
He said the representatives of the college were summoned to the varsity over the issue.
Amid the outrage, the college apologised and said the admission policy was being revoked.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Loreto College, Kolkata unconditionally apologises to the people of Bengal and revokes the said admission policy notice with immediate effect,” it said in a statement.
“Loreto College, Kolkata, has a rich legacy of service and all-round education for over 100 years in Bengal. The recent admission policy notice does not reflect the values we cherish,” it added.
The college also said that it was an “unintended error”.
Loreto College principal Sister Christine Coutinho told PTI, “We have issued a fresh notice and I don’t want to say anything more on the issue.”
Also Read | Skilling in the Northeast: Empowering youth for a vibrant future
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Kolkata: Amid outrage, Loreto College apologises, revokes language bar for admission
- Delegation of CPI(M), CPI MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur
- Nagaland: NHIDCL to probe rockslide at NH-29 that killed 2
- Assam: 106 candidates get appointment letters to join education dept
- Northeast BJP leaders to meet in Guwahati to plan for 2024 LS polls
- Meghalaya releases Rs 12.44 cr to pay salaries of SSA teachers