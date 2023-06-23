BJP unit office gutted in Bengal's Siliguri

Siliguri: A BJP mandal office in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district was gutted in a fire around 1.45am on Friday.
The blaze in the party’s office in Siliguri’s Dabgram area was doused by local BJP supporters of the area with the help of a fire tender around 3am, police said.
BJP’s Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that the party had been receiving threats from various quarters to remove the unit office.
He added that a thorough probe was needed to find the exact cause.
An FIR was filed by the owner of the house where the party had set up the office near Surya Nagar field in ward 23.
Darjeeling zilla Trinamool Congress general secretary Babul Pal said the BJP just needed a reason to do politics.
