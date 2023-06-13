Bangladesh PM sends 600 kg of mangoes as gift to Mamata

Kolkata: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 600 kg of mangoes as a gift to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said.
“Mangoes comprising the ‘Himsagar’ and ‘Langra’ variants have been sent to Banerjee, as part of diplomatic efforts. Last year, too, we had sent mangoes,” an official in the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here said on Monday.
Hasina has also sent mangoes to all the chief ministers of the Northeast.
Last year, she had sent mangoes as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.
