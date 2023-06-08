Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sent top varieties of the state’s mangoes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
She has been continuing this practice for several years.
The seasonal fruit was also sent to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, a well-placed source said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The mangoes were sent in decorative boxes. The boxes contain Himsagar, Fazli, Langra and Laxman Bhog variety of mangoes,” the source said.
The boxes will reach New Delhi in a couple of days.
Also Read | Mamata visiting Odisha train tragedy victims to get political dividend: BJP
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Cyclone Biparjoy rapidly intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm
- Construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools to start soon: Meghalaya Education Min
- Mamata sends Bengal’s top varieties of mangoes to President, PM
- Bhutan’s Drukyul Literature Festival to return after 3 years
- Thought I spoke to mom for last time: India defender Chinglensana on Manipur violence
- Higher risk of disabilities, cancer in men born during Bhopal gas disaster: Study