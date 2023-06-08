Heatwave conditions likely to continue for 3 more days in Bengal

Kolkata: Heatwave conditions prevailing in some parts of West Bengal for over a week are likely to continue for another three days, the Met department said on Thursday.
The Met department, in its forecast, said that the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal till June 11 and in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till June 10.
A faint ray of hope was given by the weather office of a respite from the sizzling temperatures, which have been hovering around or above 40 degree Celsius at many places in the southern part of the state, with the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.
The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to experience heavy rainfall from June 11, the Met office said.
The weather office said that heatwave conditions prevailed at some places in Gangetic West Bengal and at isolated places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal for nine consecutive days till Thursday.
Day temperatures were appreciably above normal, from 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius, at most places in the state.
Even during the night, people did not find any relief from the heat and humidity as minimum temperatures were also much above normal from 3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius, it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
While summer holidays are on in government-run and -aided schools, some private schools have started only classes to provide the students respite from travelling under the scorching sun.
The Himalayan tourist towns of Kalimpong and Darjeeling were also feeling the heat with the mercury touching 29 degrees C and 24.6 degrees C respectively.
The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of the northeastern states within another two days, the weatherman said.
It forecast heavy rainfall in Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Thursday and in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya from Friday.
Also Read | Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in summer by 2030s, say scientists
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India’s Samudrayaan project on track: Rijiju
- Heatwave conditions likely to continue for 3 more days in Bengal
- Nagaland: 16-yr-old Tenloi Phom secures silver in National school games
- Arunachal athletes battling for life after deadly accident
- Manipur: Security forces continue combing operations for 2nd day
- Ties with China cannot progress without peace at border: Jaishankar