Kolkata: Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee, was allegedly stopped by immigration authorities here from boarding a flight to Dubai citing a “lookout” notice by a central investigating agency, her lawyer said.
According to sources, Rujira reached Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport with her two children around 7 am to board a flight to Dubai, UAE.
“She was stopped at the immigration, citing a lookout notice issued by the ED in a case. There is a court order, which has clearly said that there is no bar on her travelling abroad,” one of her lawyers told PTI.
The lawyer also said that she had informed the ED, providing her travel plan details and a copy of her tickets a few days back.
“Then, there was no response, but now she was stopped. She has now returned home. We are mulling legal options,” he said.
Repeated attempts to get a version from the airport and ED authorities did not yield a response.
Last year, the ED questioned Rujira Banerjee in connection with the investigation into the Coal pilferage scam.
The CBI also questioned her in 2021 in connection with the investigation in the same case.
