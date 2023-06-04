Savarkar biopic attempt to distort history: Forward Bloc

Kolkata: The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has alleged that a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar by actor Randeep Hooda was an attempt to distort history to “satisfy the interests” of the Sangh Parivar.
The Left party has asserted that the claim in the teaser, which has been recently released, that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose were inspired by Savarkar was untrue.
“The teaser of the bio-picture on V D Savarkar released by actor Randeep Hooda is an attempt to distort the history and to satiate the interests of the Sangh Parivar,” AIFB general secretary G Devarajan said in a statement.
He claimed there is “absolutely no similarity” between Netaji and Savarkar in terms of ideology, outlook and methods of action.
“Savarkar’s ideology was diametrically opposite to that of Netaji,” Devarajan said.
Alleging that the Sangh Parivar was trying to appropriate revolutionary national leaders as its own, the AIFB leader claimed that a section of filmmakers was facilitating such efforts by making propaganda films.
He alleged that the teaser of the film on Savarkar indicates that the biopic belongs to the same genre.
“The All India Forward Bloc, the party founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urges upon the makers of the film to withdraw all comments and narrations involving the comparison between revolutionary heroes and V D Savarkar,” Devarajan said.
Hooda plays the title role in his directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ on the Hindutva ideologue.
Following the release of the teaser of the film, the actor tweeted, “The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose.”
